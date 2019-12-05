Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens Share New Song “Luminous Spaces”: Listen

Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens have teamed up for their first collaborative single. “Luminous Spaces” was originally planned as an Owens remix of Hopkins’ song “Luminous Beings,” from his 2018 album Singularity. Have a listen below. It’s out on 12″ vinyl on January 24.

“I sent her the parts, but what she sent back just felt like something totally new, and had the potential to be so much more than a remix,” Hopkins said in a statement. “She’d recorded these beautiful, uplifting vocal lines and had come up with joyous new riffs that recalled for me the best bits of the ’90s trance/euphoria that I had grown up loving. I got a beautiful sense of nostalgia and a true heart-lifting joy the first time I heard it, and it was so painless to take it from there to a finished piece—related and born out of ‘Luminous Beings’ but very much its own thing.”

“I sent the whole track to Jon for feedback and this led to the start of a more collaborative effort, with him adding extra sound design/production, and a new intro and outro, which I loved,” Owens said. “The exchanging of ideas back and forth made it an extra special process for us and is why he decided to upgrade it to a full and proper collaboration. Our worlds truly colliding!”