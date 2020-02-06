Jon Hopkins Shares New Song “Scene Suspended”: Listen

Jon Hopkins has officially released a new piano composition he recently debuted live at the Sydney Opera House. It’s called “Scene Suspended.” Have a listen below.

“The main tracks on Singularity were built of hundreds of layers and processes, and took nearly two years to build,” Hopkins said in a statement. “Following on from this I’ve been craving a return to simplicity, to acoustic sound, and to the instrument I grew up playing. In order to express similar themes but to use as little as possible to achieve this the only sound sources on ‘Scene Suspended’ are piano and violin.”

