Jonathan Fire*Eater’s Tremble Under Boom Lights Gets New Reissue

The short-lived, influential New York City rock group Jonathan Fire*Eater, whose members went on to form the Walkmen, are getting two commemorative releases via Third Man Records. The quintet’s 1996 EP Tremble Under Boom Lights will be expanded with five bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased “In the Head.” It’s out October 18. Below, listen to Tremble Under Boom Lights’ opening track “The Search for Cherry Red.”

In addition to the reissued EP, Third Man will publish a chapbook titled The Plural Atmosphere, featuring poetry by the band’s late vocalist Stewart Lupton, who died last year at the age of 43. Head to Third Man for more information, and find an excerpt from the book here.