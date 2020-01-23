Joni Mitchell’s Shine Gets First Vinyl Release

Joni Mitchell has announced the reissue of her 2007 album Shine via Craft. The album’s first-ever vinyl release is due out April 3. The record includes an updated version of her 1970 classic “Big Yellow Taxi,” as well as “One Week Last Summer,” which won Best Instrumental Pop Performance at the 2008 Grammys. It is the last studio LP Mitchell has released.

Mitchell was recently awarded the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 35th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards in Anaheim, California. In October 2019, Mitchell published a book compiling handwritten lyrics, poems, and more than thirty paintings.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Joni Mitchell: Her Art and Life in 33 Songs.”