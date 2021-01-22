Jónsi Shares Video for New Song “Mold”: Watch

Jónsi and A. G. Cook have joined forces again on a new track titled “Mold.” It comes with a new video, check it out below.

Jónsi and the PC Music producer previously worked together on Jónsi’s track “Exhale,” which appeared on the Sigur Ros singer’s most recent solo LP. Jónsi released his second solo album Shiver in October, which Sigur Ros followed with the orchestral record Odin’s Raven Magic in December. Cook released two albums in 2020—7G and Apple—in addition to collaborating on remixes with Caroline Polacheck and Christine and the Queens.