Jordan Peele’s Us Soundtrack Announced

Jordan Peele’s new psychological horror film Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, recently premiered at SXSW in Austin. It’s set for a U.S. theatrical release on March 22. Now, the soundtrack has been detailed. It comes out this Friday, March 15 (via Back Lot Music).

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) includes composer Michael Abels’ score for the film, as well as Luniz’s “I Got 5 on It,” Janelle Monáe’s “I Like That,” and Minnie Riperton’s “Les Fleur.” Below, listen to the “Tethered Mix” of “I Got 5 on It,” which featured in the trailer; scroll down for the tracklist and cover art.

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

01 Michael Abels: “Anthem”

02 Janelle Monáe: “I Like That”

03 Michael Abels: “Outernet”

04 Michael Abels: “Spider”

05 Michael Abels: “Ballet Memory”

06 Luniz: “I Got 5 on It” [ft. Michael Marshall]

07 Michael Abels: “Beach Walk”

08 Michael Abels: “First Man Standing”

09 Michael Abels: “Back to the House”

10 Michael Abels: “Keep You Safe”

11 Michael Abels: “Don’t Feel Like Myself”

12 Michael Abels: “She Tried to Kill Me”

13 Michael Abels: “Boogieman’s Family”

14 Michael Abels: “Home Invasion”

15 Michael Abels: “Once Upon a Time”

16 Michael Abels: “Run”

17 Michael Abels: “Into the Water”

18 Michael Abels: “Spark in the Closet”

19 Michael Abels: “Escape to the Boast”

20 Michael Abels: “Femme Fatale”

21 Michael Abels: “Silent Scream”

22 Michael Abels: “News Report”

23 Michael Abels: “Zora Drives”

24 Michael Abels: “Death of Umbrae”

25 Michael Abels: “Somber Ride”

26 Michael Abels: “Immolation”

27 Michael Abels: “Down the Rabbit Hole”

28 Michael Abels: “Performance Art”

29 Michael Abels: “Human”

30 Michael Abels: “Battle Plan”

31 Michael Abels: “Pas de Deux”

32 Michael Abels: “They Can’t Hurt You”

33 Michael Abels: “Finale”

34 Minnie Riperton: “Les Fleur”

35 Luniz: “I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix From US)” [ft. Michael Marshall] (Bonus Track)