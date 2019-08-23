Jordan Peele’s Us Soundtrack Comes to Vinyl

The soundtrack to Jordan Peele’s latest film Us is getting released on vinyl. The soundtrack features composer Michael Abels’ score, along with the “Tethered Mix” of “I Got 5 on It,” Janelle Monáe’s “I Like That,” and more. The 2xLP Us soundtrack is out now via Waxwork.

The deluxe edition of the Us soundtrack includes two vinyl LPs—one in “Metallic Brass Scissors” gold and the other in a dark red called “Tethered Red Jumpsuit”—artwork by illustrator Edward Kinsella, and an essay from UCLA professor and activist Shana L. Redmond Ph.D (author of Anthem: Social Movements and the Sound of Solidarity in the African Diaspora). Preview the record below.

Read “8 Pitchfork Staffers on Their Favorite Music Moments in Recent Movies” over on the Pitch.