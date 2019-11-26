JPEGMAFIA No Longer Performing at Amazon’s Intersect Music Festival

JPEGMAFIA is no longer performing at Intersect, the new Las Vegas music festival presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS), as BrooklynVegan notes. When contacted by Pitchfork, JPEGMAFIA’s representatives confirmed that the rapper is not on the Intersect bill, but offered no further comment. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Intersect and Amazon Web Services.

The inaugural Intersect takes place on December 6 and 7 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Last month, the Black Madonna was released from the lineup after she tweeted her outrage at Amazon’s involvement with the festival. The DJ had claimed that Amazon was not listed on any of the festival’s initial offers or paperwork that she received.

In response, a a spokesperson for AWS said, “Our affiliation of the Intersect Festival is clear in the contract that was signed by Black Madonna’s management team. ‘Amazon Web Services’ was named in the contract five separate times, and throughout creative materials that were reviewed and approved.”