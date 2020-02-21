JPEGMAFIA Shares New Song “BALD!”: Listen

JPEGMAFIA dropped a new song called “BALD!” tonight (February 20). Take a listen to the track below. He teased “BALD!” earlier in the evening, tweeting “MY NEW MUSIC WILL TARGET THE BALD DEMOGRAPHIC.” and “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U.”

His most recent album was 2019’s All My Heroes Are Cornballs, which followed 2018’s Veteran. In the past year, he’s collaborated with Danny Brown (“3 Tearz,” which also features Run the Jewels), Vegyn (“Nauseous/Devilish”), and tktktktkt (“Awake”).

See where Veteran landed on Pitchfork’s list of the 200 Best Albums of the 2010s.