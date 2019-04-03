JPEGMAFIA Shares New Song “The Who”: Listen

JPEGMAFIA has dropped a new single called “The Who” with vocalist Eyas. The track, which arrives via IHC 1NFINITY, was recorded during the rapper’s Veteran sessions. “It didn’t end up on the album, but I always wanted to use it in a creative way because I really enjoy the song,” he said in a statement. “There’s an innocence to it that I hope is relatable to people. I made the beat naked.” Listen to it below.

“The Who” will get an accompanying music video later this year. It’ll be part of a connected “music video universe” of IHC 1FINITY singles, which includes songs by Lil Gnar, Chela, and others.

JPEGMAFIA recently shared the psychedelic video for “Puff Daddy” featuring Kenny Beats. He also jumped on HEALTH’s single “HATE YOU.” His last record Veteran arrived in 2018.

