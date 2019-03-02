Juelz Santana Begins 2-Year Prison Sentence

Dipset rapper Juelz Santana (real name: LaRon Louis James) has begun a 27-month prison sentence, The Blast reports and the Federal Bureau of Prisons website confirms. He is currently serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Petersburg in Virginia.

In August 2018, James reportedly pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. In December 2018, it was reported that James also pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Pitchfork has reached out to the representatives of the Diplomats for comment and further information.

In March 2018, James was arrested after security staff at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and nonprescription Oxycodone pills in a carry-on bag containing his identification. He fled the airport but turned himself in three days later.