Juice WRLD Dead at 21

The rapper Juice WRLD has died, TMZ and The New York Times report. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed his death to WGN. He was 21. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that he suffered a seizure at Midway Airport today after his plane landed. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

Juice WRLD, who just turned 21 last week, released his first track in 2015. Two years later, in 2017, he broke through with the self-released “All Girls Are the Same,” which helped lead to a deal with Interscope. He later re-released “All Girls” as a single from his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance. The biggest song from Juice WRLD’s debut, however, was “Lucid Dreams.” The track samples Sting’s “Shape of My Heart,” and Sting called it “a beautiful interpretation” of his original.

In his short career, Juice WRLD collaborated with Future on the mixtape WRLD on Drugs. He also collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert, BTS, Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, Nicki Minaj, and more. Last year, Juice WRLD appeared on the Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. And, this year, he released his sophomore record Death Race to Love.