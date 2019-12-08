Juice WRLD Remembered by Chance, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, More

Juice WRLD died today at the age of 21. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway Airport. The news of the popular rapper’s death left the music world stunned, and throughout the day, rappers paid homage to their late peer.

“I really wish we had more talks like that one night in L.A.,” wrote Chance the Rapper. “Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it.” Lil Uzi Vert shared the artwork for their collaborative single “Wasted.” Ski Mask the Slump God, Action Bronson, Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, and many others, and so did the estate of Lil Peep. Find those tributes below.

