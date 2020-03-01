Juicy J Samples Prince Speech on Columbia Records Diss Track: Listen

Juicy J has shared a new diss track aimed at his record label Columbia, as Variety reports. “Fuk Columbia Records,” produced by the rapper himself, sees him criticize the label for trying to take credit for work that he did. The end of the track features a sample of Prince’s iconic acceptance speech from the 2000 Soul Train Awards, where the artist spoke about the music industry after receiving the Male Artist of the Decade award. Check out the diss track below.

On his social media accounts, Juicy J continued to lambaste the label, writing on Twitter, “I gave Columbia Records 20+ years of my life & they treat me like backwash.” Over on Instagram, he had harsh words for Columbia CEO Ron Perry and EVP Imran Majid. “Don’t sign with these people,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Fuck em!”

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Columbia Records for more information.

UPDATE (02/29, 7:21 p.m. ET): Juicy J has removed the track. On Saturday evening, he posted to Instagram that he had spoken with Columbia representatives and “we are all good!”

Read our 5-10-15-20 feature with the Three 6 Mafia co-founder, “Juicy J on the Music of His Life.”