Julian Casablancas Joins Jack White and the Raconteurs to Sing the Strokes’ “The Modern Age”: Watch

Last night (November 18), Jack White’s the Raconteurs performed in Mexico City as they continue to play shows in support of their comeback record Help Us Stranger. During the concert, Julian Casablancas joined the band to sing the Strokes’ “The Modern Age,” as Stereogum points out. Watch footage below.

The Strokes last released their Future Present Past EP in 2016. Last year, Julian Casablancas’ band the Voidz released their second album, Virtue. Then, this past May, the Voidz shared a new song they made with Mac DeMarco and Kirin J Callinan called “The Eternal Tao.”

