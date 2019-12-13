Julian Casablancas’ Voidz Share New Song Produced by Mac DeMarco: Listen

Julian Casablancas’ band the Voidz have shared a new song: “Did My Best,” co-produced by Mac DeMarco and Kirin J Callinan, arrives in a new two-part music video directed by Johann Rashid. The second half of the video features a new version of the “The Eternal Tao.” Watch the video below.

In a statement, the Voidz said: “This video is inspired by a nonexistent Fellini TV show mixed with a futuristic timecop-party vibe. How do humans interact with robots/non-DNA carrying entities and how do said entities interact with us? Are we teaching them? Are they teaching us? Or is it all more sinister….”

The Voidz released their sophomore album Virtue last year. Read “The Urban Malaise of The Strokes’ Is This It, 15 Years On” on the Pitch.