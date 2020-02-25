Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Disorderly Conduct Charges

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has pled not guilty to six charges of disorderly conduct, the Chicago Tribune reports. His bond, which he reportedly will not have to pay, was set at $20,000, according to the Tribune’s Megan Crepeau.

Smollett is facing disorderly conduct charges in connection with the January 2019 police report where he claimed that he was the victim of a hate crime. The new indictment, brought forth by a Cook County grand jury following an investigation by a special prosecutor, alleges that Smollett made four false reports to Chicago police following the incident, according to the Tribune.

Just a few weeks after he said he was attacked last year, Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He pled not guilty, and the Cook County State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges.