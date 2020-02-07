Justin Bieber and Migos’ Quavo Share New Song “Intentions”: Listen

Justin Bieber is back with another new song from his forthcoming LP *Changes (which is out February 14 via RBMG/Def Jam). This one, called “Intentions,” features Quavo of the Migos. Watch its accompanying music video below. Scroll down for the newly revealed Changes tracklist.

The new song was released in part as a philanthropic effort supporting the L.A.-based organization Alexandria House. The nonprofit offers safe housing for women and children transitioning from emergency shelter situations. The video shows Bieber and Quavo interacting with three people that Alexandria House worked with, and Bieber has launched a $200,000 fund to support the goals of Alexandria House families.

“Intentions” is the fourth offering from Changes, following the comeback single “Yummy,” the Kehlani-featuring “Get Me,” and the Summer Walker remix of “Yummy.” This weekend, Justin Bieber is performing on Saturday Night Live.

