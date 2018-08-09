Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner Share 2 New Big Red Machine Songs: Listen

PEOPLE, the artist-led collective and digital platform co-founded by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner, have released a new 17-song mixtape. Mixtape 1 includes tracks from the PEOPLE digital platform, such as “Santa Agnes” (a collaboration among Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Justin Vernon, Ryan Olson, and others that was recorded at the 2016 PEOPLE residency in Berlin) and “Star Mouth” (featuring Vernon, Psymun, and more).

It also includes “Deep Green” and “I Won’t Run From It,” two new songs by Big Red Machine (aka Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner) that will appear on their forthcoming self-titled debut (out August 31). Listen to PEOPLE’s Mixtape 1 below.

Also below, check out Big Red Machine’s incredible new press photo. It was shot by Graham Tolbert.

Later this month, PEOPLE will host its second festival at Funkhaus Berlin. Over 150 artists are slated to participate. Among them are: Feist, Jónsi & Alex Somers, Angel Deradoorian, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Francis and the Lights, and Beirut’s Zach Condon.

