Kacey Musgraves Shares New Frozen 2 Song “All Is Found”: Listen

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack to Frozen 2. Included on the release is Kacey Musgraves’ version of a song called “All Is Found.” It also has Weezer’s “Lost in the Woods.” Hear the tracks below.

The Frozen 2 soundtrack opens with Evan Rachel Wood’s take on “All Is Found.” Wood voices Elsa’s mother Queen Iduna in the movie. In addition, it has Jonathan Groff’s “Lost in the Woods.” Groff voices Kristoff. Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22.

Kacey Musgraves’ most recent album was Golden Hour. The 2018 LP earned Musgraves the Album of the Year Award at this year’s Grammys ceremony.

