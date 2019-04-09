Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock Announce Tour

Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock are hitting the road. The joint headline tour this summer will take them around the continent. More dates will be added, but you can check out the current slate below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Washington is rumored to feature on a forthcoming album from Hancock, his first since 2010. The saxophonist recently released a short film on Apple Music.

Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington:

07-30 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

08-04 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08-06 Toronto, Ontario – Roy Thompson Hall

08-07 Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

08-08 Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

08-09 or 08-10 (TBC) Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08-14 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

08-16 Seattle, WA – Marymoor

08-17 Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo

08-23 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre