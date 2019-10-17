Kanye Shares Trailer for New Jesus Is King IMAX Movie: Watch

For the past month, Kanye West has been holding one-off screenings for his forthcoming IMAX film Jesus Is King. Now, he’s released a brief trailer for the film, which will see a limited theatrical release at select IMAX theaters around the United States on October 25. The trailer is soundtracked by a gospel rendition of “Say You Will” with new lyrics. It ends with a biblical quote from the New Testament Book of Mark. Check it out here and find a shorter promotional clip below.

Directed by Nick Knight, Jesus Is King is a companion film to the upcoming Kanye album by the same name, which has yet to be released. It was originally scheduled to come out on September 27.

