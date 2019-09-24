Kanye West and Music Publisher EMI Settle Lawsuit: Report

Back in January, Kanye West filed a lawsuit against EMI, the music publisher that has administered rights to West’s catalogue since 2003. West accused EMI at the time of trying to lock him into a contract of “servitude” that could last his entire life and sought ownership of his catalogue. EMI then sued Kanye in March for attempting to get out of his contract. Kanye and EMI have now agreed to settle their legal battle, The Blast reports.

Kanye’s new album Jesus Is King is reportedly out this Friday.

Pitchfork has reached out to Kanye West’s representatives for comment.