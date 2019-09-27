Kanye West Holding “Jesus Is King” Event Tonight in Detroit

Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King, expected to arrive today, has not yet been released. Tonight, however, he is hosting an event at Detroit’s Fox Theatre called “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.” It begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. It is unclear what the event entails, but a representative for the venue tells Rolling Stone that the event may be a “movie thing.” Pitchfork has reached out to Kanye West’s representatives.

Earlier today, Kanye West held a Sunday Service today in Detroit at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. The choir began with “Hallelujah, Salvation, and Glory” before singing West’s “Ultralight Beam.” They then did gospel selections like “Oh Lord, How Excellent,” along with more West songs like, “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” and Christian versions of pop hits, such as Mariah Carey’s “My All” and Jeremih’s “Paradise.” There was also a passage that sounded a lot like Drake’s “SICKO MODE” verse, but the choir instead sang, “Jesus Christ is the light.”

Kim Kardashian West teased Jesus Is King last month, sharing a photo on Twitter that indicated the album would arrive today. The picture later became the main image on West’s website, and West confirmed the date at an Atlanta Sunday Service.

Earlier this week, multiple publications, including Variety, Rolling Stone and Billboard, reported that “sources close to the situation” said Jesus Is King would not be released today. On September 25, however, Kim Kardashian West retweeted a tweet from a user called @colinags that said, “2 more days Jesus is King.” Kanye West follows @colinags on Twitter.

This is most certainly not the first time a Kanye West project has been delayed. Last year, West released five records—including two of his own—over the span of five weeks; each faced its own slew of problems and updates. Meanwhile, there is still no word on Yandi, which has been delayed multiple times.

