Kanye West Is Releasing New Album Jesus Is King on Sunday, Kim Says

Kanye West’s new studio album Jesus Is King was originally slated for release today (September 27), however the album has yet to materialize. After hosting a Sunday Service performance in Detroit, as well as a listening event at the city’s Fox Theatre, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West has announced that the new album will arrive Sunday (September 29). “Kanye is doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday” Kim wrote in an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork). “He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.”

In the same Instagram story, Kim also mentioned that during the event in Detroit (titled “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” Kanye showed “a small clip” of the making of his IMAX film Jesus Is Lord.” I can’t wait for you guys to see this @imax film in October,” she added.

Jesus Is King was initially teased back in August, when Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West hinted at its release by tweeting a photo of a handwritten tracklist and the date September 27. Tonight, Kim tweeted a new handwritten tracklist, featuring a track called “New Body,” which Kanye has reportedly been working for some time.

Roughly a year before teasing Jesus Is King, Kanye announced that his next album would be titled Yandhi. The project was originally slated for a release date of September 29, 2018. The album did not arrive on that date, and was subsequently delayed, and then postponed indefinitely. Ye’s last words on Yandhi were: “I’ll announce the release date once it’s done.”

In addition to dropping ye in 2018, Kanye also executive produced albums for PUSHA-T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor, and released Kids See Ghosts, his joint LP with Kid Cudi. Read “5 Takeaways from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s New Album, Kids See Ghosts” over on the Pitch.