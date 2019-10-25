Kanye West’s New Album Jesus Is King Is Here: Listen

After a longer-than-expected delay, Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King is finally out now. Listen below. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

West’s follow-up to 2018’s ye was initially teased back in August, when Kim Kardashian West hinted at its release by tweeting a photo of a handwritten tracklist and the date September 27. On the night of the 27th, Kim announced that the album would arrive two days later. It did not materialize.

Over the weekend last month when it was expected to drop, West held Sunday Service events, hosted listening parties for the album, and unveiled an accompanying documentary film that’s now showing in IMAX theaters. Earlier this week, he announced that Jesus Is King would arrive at midnight on October 25. After midnight came and went, he tweeted that he was finalizing mixes for three tracks. West did, however, make a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Yesterday (October 24), West joined Zane Lowe for a two-hour interview. At one point in the conversation, he announced that he’s releasing a new album on Christmas Day called Jesus Is Born. (There’s a song called “Jesus Is Born” on Jesus Is King.)

Prior to the extensive teasing of Jesus Is King, Kanye West announced last year that his next album would be titled Yandhi. The project was originally slated for a release date of September 29, 2018—the same night as his infamous Saturday Night Live appearance. The album did not arrive on that date, and was subsequently delayed, and then postponed indefinitely. It’s unclear if or when that album will arrive.

West’s last album ye arrived in 2018 during a summer when he also produced albums for PUSHA-T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor. He also released Kids See Ghosts, his joint LP with Kid Cudi.

Read Pitchfork’s report from Kanye’s Jesus Is King event in New York.