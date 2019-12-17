Kanye West’s Opera Mary Coming to New York City

Kanye West’s opera Mary is heading to New York City. The show will take place December 22 at Lincoln Center‘s David Geffen Hall and will feature the Sunday Service collective; the announcement features a bible verse from Matthew 1:20. Mary was first performed earlier this month on the water at Miami Marine Stadium during Art Basel. It was directed by Vanessa Beecroft. In a new interview with Vogue about the opera, he revealed that its original working title was Birth of Jesus.

It follows West’s debut opera Nebuchadnezzar, which premiered at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in November.

