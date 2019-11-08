Kanye’s Dad Stars in New “Follow God” Video: Watch

Kanye West has shared the music video for “Follow God,” the Jesus Is King song where he raps, “I was screaming at my dad/He told me it ain’t Christlike.” Fittingly, West’s father, Ray West, stars in the video. The visual closes with a message from Kanye West: “My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming…. It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend.” Watch below.

Kanye West released Jesus Is King, his ninth solo album, in October—about one month later than initially promised. Prior to the record’s release, West held massive events in New York and Los Angeles where he played music and showed his accompanying Jesus Is King IMAX film.