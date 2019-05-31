Katy Perry – Never Really Over (Official)

Listen to “Never Really Over”: http://katy.to/NeverReallyOverYD

Director: Philippa Price

Producers: Megan Gutman, Coleen Haynes, Targa Sahyoun

Production Company: Maavven

Song Produced by: Zedd, Dreamlab

Lyrics:

I’m losing my self control

Yeah you’re starting to trickle back in

But I don’t want to fall down the rabbit hole

Cross my heart I won’t do it again

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself

Draw the line and I do I do

But once in a while I trip up and I cross the line

And I think of you

Two years and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over

Oh we were such a mess

But wasn’t it the best

Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over

Just because it’s over

Doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over

Maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over

Doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over

Maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

I guess I could try hypnotherapy

I gotta rewire this brain

‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet

without even checking your name

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself

Draw the line and I do I do

But once in a while I trip up and cross the line

And think of you

Two years and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over

Oh we were such a mess

But wasn’t it the best

Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over

Just because it’s over

Doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over

Maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over

Doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over

Maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time

was the last but I

guess it’s never really over

Thought we drew the line

Right through you & I

Can’t keep going back

I guess it’s never really over

Two years and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over

Just because it’s over

Doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over

Maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over

Doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over

Maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time

was the last but I

guess it’s never really over

Thought we drew the line

Right through you & I

Can’t keep going back

I guess it’s never really over

