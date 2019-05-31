Katy Perry – Never Really Over (Official)

Listen to “Never Really Over”: http://katy.to/NeverReallyOverYD
Director: Philippa Price
Producers: Megan Gutman, Coleen Haynes, Targa Sahyoun
Production Company: Maavven
Song Produced by: Zedd, Dreamlab
Lyrics:
I’m losing my self control
Yeah you’re starting to trickle back in
But I don’t want to fall down the rabbit hole
Cross my heart I won’t do it again
I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself
Draw the line and I do I do
But once in a while I trip up and I cross the line
And I think of you
Two years and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over
Oh we were such a mess
But wasn’t it the best
Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over
Just because it’s over
Doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over
Maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Just because it’s over
Doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over
Maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
I guess I could try hypnotherapy
I gotta rewire this brain
‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet
without even checking your name
I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself
Draw the line and I do I do
But once in a while I trip up and cross the line
And think of you
Two years and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over
Oh we were such a mess
But wasn’t it the best
Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over
Just because it’s over
Doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over
Maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Just because it’s over
Doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over
Maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Thought we kissed goodbye
Thought we meant this time
was the last but I
guess it’s never really over
Thought we drew the line
Right through you & I
Can’t keep going back
I guess it’s never really over
Two years and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done but I guess it’s never really over
Just because it’s over
Doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over
Maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Just because it’s over
Doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over
Maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Thought we kissed goodbye
Thought we meant this time
was the last but I
guess it’s never really over
Thought we drew the line
Right through you & I
Can’t keep going back
I guess it’s never really over
