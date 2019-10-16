Katy Perry Shares New Song “Harleys in Hawaii”: Listen

Katy Perry has shared a brand new track. It’s called “Harleys in Hawaii” and it arrives with a music video filmed in Hawaii by the studio Manson. Perry wrote the song with Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin. Puth and Carlsson also produced the single. Watch the “Harleys in Hawaii” video below.

“Harleys in Hawaii” marks Katy Perry’s third solo single of 2019, following “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk.” Back in February, Perry hopped on Zedd’s single “365.” Her last studio album was 2017’s Witness.

