Katy Perry – Small Talk (Official)

Director: Tanu Muino
Producer: Megan Gutman, Targa Sahyoun
Lyrics:
Isn’t it strange
That you used to know me
All the highs and lows and in-betweens and now you see me and just say hey
Isn’t it weird
That you’ve seen me naked
We had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather okay
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
(Yeah)
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget
We were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Isn’t it wild
That I know your weakness
And everybody at the party thinks that you’re the best since sliced bread
And isn’t it awkward
I got a new somebody
And honestly it will probably be a while before we can just be friends
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
(Small talk)
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget
We were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
And I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget
We were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
Music video by Katy Perry performing Small Talk. © 2019 Capitol Records, LLC
