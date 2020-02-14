Kelis Announces Kaleidoscope 20th Anniversary Reissue

Kelis has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of Kaleidoscope, her debut studio album. The extended digital release, out February 21, features edits and club remixes, including a Neptunes extended remix of “Caught Out There.” The physical edition is being pressed to translucent orange vinyl and is out in a 2xLP package on March 6.

Kelis will embark on a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe next month to celebrate the album. Last year, her rare 2001 album Wonderland—previously unreleased in the United States—finally arrived on streaming services. Her most recent full-length Food was released in 2014.