Kelly Lee Owens Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Melt!”: Watch

Kelly Lee Owens has announced a new record: Inner Song is out May 1 via Smalltown Supersound. Owens has also shared a new song called “Melt!,” along with a film directed by Laneya Billingsley (aka Billie0cean). Watch that below.

The album, which follows Owens’ 2017 self-titled debut, features a cover of Radiohead’s “Arpeggi” and an appearance from John Cale. Find physical editions of Inner Song at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

In a statement, Owens said “​the hardest three years of my life” led up to Inner Song. She added, “My creative life and everything I’d worked for up to that point was deeply impacted. I wasn’t sure if I could make anything anymore, and it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could create again.”

The album’s title, borrowed from an album by the free-jazz musician Alan Silva, “really reflects what it felt like to make this record,” Owens said. “I did a lot of inner work in the past few years, and this is a true reflection of that.”

On May 9, Kelly Lee Owens will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Inner Song:

01 Arpeggi

02 On

03 Melt!

04 Re-Wild

05 Jeanette

06 L.I.N.E.

07 Corner of My Sky

08 Night

09 Flow

12 Wake-Up