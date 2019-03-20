Kelsey Lu Announces Debut Album Blood

Kelsey Lu has announced her debut album. It’s called Blood and it arrives April 19 via Columbia Records. The singer-songwriter and cellist describes her first LP as “a recognition of the Pain, the Horror and the Beauty of finding the ability to observe it all in order to move through it.” It follows her Church EP, which was released in 2016.
Blood will feature co-production by the xx collaborator Rodaidh McDonald, as well as production work by Jamie xx, Skrillex, and Adrian Younge. The tracklist includes previously released single “Due West” and her cover of 10cc’s iconic “I’m Not in Love.” Find the full tracklist below and read our Rising profile, “Kelsey Lu’s Dreams Are Better Than Yours.”
Blood:
01 Rebel
02 Pushin Against the Wind
03 Due West
04 KINDRED I
05 Why Knock for You
06 Foreign Car
07 Poor Fake
08 Too Much
09 I’m Not in Love
10 KINDRED II
11 Atlantic
12 Down2ridE
13 Blood