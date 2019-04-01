Kendrick, Cardi B, More Remember Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed yesterday at the age of 33. Tributes have since come in from across the music world. “Before we got on this stage, we got wind that our brother, our warrior, our soldier Nipsey Hussle passed away,” Kendrick Lamar said to a crowd at Lollapalooza Argentina, before calling a moment of silence and a chant of “we love you Nipsey.” Cardi B wrote that Hussle was “a great representation of positivity and change to the community.” See their posts, along with remembrances from Joey Badass, Swizz Beats, and Kevin Gates, below. They join Rihanna, Drake, Chance the Rapper, Pharrell, J. Cole, and many more in mourning the late rapper and philanthropist.