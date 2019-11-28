Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, the Killers to Headline Bilbao BBK Live 2020

Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and the Killers are set to headline the Bilbao BBK Live festival in Bilbao, Spain. Pet Shop Boys, Caribou, Four Tet, Yves Tumor, Kelly Lee Owens, the Rapture, and Slowthai are also set to perform. The festival runs from July 9-11. Check out the early list of confirmed bookings at the Bilbao BBK Live website.

Lamar recently joined his Top Dawg labelmate SiR on his song “Hair Down.” Bad Bunny performed “Cántalo,” his collaboration with Ricky Martin and Residente, at this year’s Latin Grammys. The Killers are set to release Imploding the Mirage, their followup to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, in spring 2020.