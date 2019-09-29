Kevin Morby and Woods Cover Purple Mountains’ “All My Happiness Is Gone”: Watch

Kevin Morby and Woods covered Purple Mountains’ “All My Happiness Is Gone” at this weekend’s Woodsist festival in honor of David Berman. Singer-songwriter Anna St. Louis and Little Wings frontman Kyle Field joined them in their tribute, and you can watch a video of it via Brooklyn Vegan below.

The members of Woods worked closely with Berman to make Purple Mountains, his final album before his death in early August. They were Berman’s backing band on the record, and Woods members Jarvis Taveniere and Jeremy Earl worked as producers on the album. St. Louis also sang on Purple Mountains. They join Stephen Malkmus, Bill Callahan, and First Aid Kit as artists who have covered Berman’s work in the weeks after his death.

