Kevin Morby Announces New Album Oh My God, Shares New Song “No Halo”: Listen

Kevin Morby has announced his fifth solo record, Oh My God. The double album is out April 26 via Dead Oceans. Today, he’s also sharing the album’s lead single “No Halo,” accompanied by a video directed by Chris Good. Watch the video below, and scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.

OMG marks Kevin Morby’s first album since 2017’s City Music. “This one feels full circle, my most realized record yet,” Morby said in a statement. “It’s one of those marks of a life: this is why I slept on floors for seven years. I’ve now gotten the keys to my own little kingdom, and I’m devoting so much of my life to music that I just want to keep it interesting.”

Oh My God:

01 Oh My God

02 No Halo

03 Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild

04 OMG Rock n Roll

05 Seven Devils

06 Hail Mary

07 Piss River

08 Savannah

09 Storm (Beneath the Weather)

10 Congratulations

11 I Want to Be Clean

12 Sing a Glad Song

13 Ballad of Faye

14 O Behold