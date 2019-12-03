Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Team Up for New Texas Sun EP

Khruangbin are from Houston, Texas. Leon Bridges is from Fort Worth, Texas. All these Texans have joined forces for a new four-song EP called Texas Sun. It’s out February 7 via Dead Oceans in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. Listen to the EP’s title track below and find physical editions of Texas Sun at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

“We try not to have too much of an intention, because it gets in the way of what the music wants to do,” said Khruangbin bassist Laura Lee in a statement. “If you just let the music do what it’s supposed to do, it will reveal itself. We tried to take that same approach with Leon. For us, it was opening up our world to have another person in it. But all of it feels like Texas to me.”

Texas Sun EP:

01 Texas Sun

02 Midnight

03 C-Side

04 Conversion