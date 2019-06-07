Kiiara – Open My Mouth (Official Video)

Kiiara – “Open My Mouth”
https://Atlantic.lnk.to/OpenMyMouth
Subscribe for more official content from Kiiara:
https://Atlantic.lnk.to/KiiaraSubscribe
Follow Kiiara
http://facebook.com/kiiaraofficial
http://instagram.com/kiiara
Tweets by KIIARA
http://kiiara.com
The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records artist Kiiara. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and more.
Following her signing with Atlantic, Illinois-native Kiiara released her 2015 debut single “Gold”, reaching over 453 million Spotify streams and peaking at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also collaborated with Linkin Park on “Heavy”, reaching #2 on the US Hot Rock Songs chart, and with Demitri Vegas & Like Mike and David Guetta on “Complicated”, topping the US Dance Club chart at #1. She released “Messy” in 2018, garnering over 2.5 million video plays and over 17 million Spotify streams.
Kiiara headlined her low kii n savage tour in 2016. In addition to performing at major festivals like Panorama and Coachella, she has supported acts such as The Chainsmokers and AlunaGeorge.
source