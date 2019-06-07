Kiiara – Open My Mouth (Official Video)

Kiiara – “Open My Mouth”
Following her signing with Atlantic, Illinois-native Kiiara released her 2015 debut single “Gold”, reaching over 453 million Spotify streams and peaking at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also collaborated with Linkin Park on “Heavy”, reaching #2 on the US Hot Rock Songs chart, and with Demitri Vegas & Like Mike and David Guetta on “Complicated”, topping the US Dance Club chart at #1. She released “Messy” in 2018, garnering over 2.5 million video plays and over 17 million Spotify streams.

Kiiara headlined her low kii n savage tour in 2016. In addition to performing at major festivals like Panorama and Coachella, she has supported acts such as The Chainsmokers and AlunaGeorge.

