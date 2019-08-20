Kim Gordon Announces Solo Debut No Home Record, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Kim Gordon has announced her debut solo album. It’s called No Home Record and it arrives October 13 via Matador. The announcement comes with the music video for a new single, “Sketch Artist.” In it, Gordon portrays a ride-share driver (for a company called “Unter”), while “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson makes a cameo. Check out the Loretta Fahrenholz-directed video below, and find the tracklist and cover artwork below as well. Find physical editions of No Home Record at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

No Home Record was produced by Justin Raisen and recorded at Los Angeles’ Sphere Ranch. The title was inspired by Chantal Akerman’s film No Home Movie. The album includes the previously shared “Murdered Out.”

No Home Record:

01 Sketch Artist

02 Air Bnb

03 Paprika Pony

04 Murdered Out

05 Don’t Play It

06 Cookie Butter

07 Hungry Baby

08 Earthquake

09 Get Your Life Back