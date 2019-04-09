King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “Planet B”: Watch

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have dropped a new single called “Planet B.” It arrives with with a bizarre and violent video. Watch it below. “Planet B” isn’t included on the tracklist for their upcoming album Fishing for Fishies and appears to be a non-album single. Pitchfork has reached out to King Gizzard representatives for more information.

Fishing for Fishies is out April 26. It features the previously released title track, “Cyboogie,” and “Boogieman Sam.” It’s King Gizzard’s first LP since 2017’s five-project run where they dropped Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder of the Universe, Sketches of Brunswick East, Polygondwanaland, and Gumboot Soup.

This summer, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will tour North America. Read Pitchfork’s “The 20 Best Rock Albums of 2017.”