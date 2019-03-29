King Krule and Charlotte Patmore Welcome New Baby

King Krule and his partner, the photographer Charlotte Patmore, have welcomed their first child. Patmore announced on Instagram today that their daughter Marina was born on March 14. Find Patmore’s post below. Congratulations to Charlotte and Archy!

King Krule’s most recent album The OOZ was released in October 2017. Patmore directed Krule’s music video for “Cadet Limbo.” She also handled photography on the video for “Biscuit Town.”

Read Pitchfork’s feature profile “King Krule: The Wizard of Ooz.”