King Krule Announces New Album Man Alive!, Shares Video: Watch

Archy Marshall has announced his third King Krule album: Man Alive! is out February 21 via True Panther/Matador. The record includes songs that were featured in Marshall’s Hey World! short film, including “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On” and “Alone Omen 3.” Below, watch Marshall’s self-directed visual for the former.

Man Alive! follows 2017’s The OOZ. One month after the album arrives, King Krule heads out on tour. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read Pitchfork’s feature “King Krule: The Wizard of Ooz.”

Man Alive!:

01 Cellular
02 Supermaché
03 Stoned Again
04 Comet Face
05 The Dream
06 Perfecto Miserable
07 Alone Omen 3
08 Slinsky
09 Airport Antenatal Airplane
10 (Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On
11 Theme for the Cross
12 Underclass
13 Energy Fleets
14 Please Complete Thee



