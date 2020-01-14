King Krule Announces New Album Man Alive!, Shares Video: Watch

Archy Marshall has announced his third King Krule album: Man Alive! is out February 21 via True Panther/Matador. The record includes songs that were featured in Marshall’s Hey World! short film, including “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On” and “Alone Omen 3.” Below, watch Marshall’s self-directed visual for the former.

Man Alive! follows 2017’s The OOZ. One month after the album arrives, King Krule heads out on tour. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Man Alive!:

01 Cellular

02 Supermaché

03 Stoned Again

04 Comet Face

05 The Dream

06 Perfecto Miserable

07 Alone Omen 3

08 Slinsky

09 Airport Antenatal Airplane

10 (Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On

11 Theme for the Cross

12 Underclass

13 Energy Fleets

14 Please Complete Thee