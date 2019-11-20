King Krule Announces Tour, Shares New Songs: Listen

King Krule has released a new short film called Hey World! He wrote the film, which is directed by Charlotte Patmore. Hey World! begins with Archy Marshall receiving a mysterious phone call that rings out to voicemail. The ensuing recordings are lo-fi and stripped-back, mostly performed on ukulele or guitar, in front of outdoor backdrops mixing nature and industry. According to a press release, the new songs are called “Perfecto Miserable,” “Alone, Omen 3,” “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On,” and “Energy Fleets.” Watch below.

Along with Hey World!, King Krule has announced a 2020 tour that begins in March. He’ll play shows in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada. Check out Krule’s poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Archy Marshall released his second King Krule album, The OOZ, in 2017. He recently collaborated with UK rapper Jadasea on the half-life EP. This past March, Charlotte Patmore and Marshall welcomed their daughter Marina.

