Kodak Black Arrested at U.S. Border on Drug and Gun Charges

Kodak Black was arrested last night at the U.S. border, charged with possessing a weapon and marijuana. Border officials stopped him and multiple others in two vehicles as they tried to re-enter the country from Canada, according to a press release from the New York State Police. The gun charge (Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree) relates to a Glock 9mm found in the car Kodak Black was driving. All the suspects were remanded to Niagara County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond or $40,000 bond. They are scheduled to return for a court date next month.

Kodak Black had been set to perform two shows at the House of Blues in Boston yesterday. Attendees at one show say they waited more than an hour before being told he would not perform. Video shows fans booing inside the venue and, outside, chanting “fuck Kodak.”

Pitchfork has emailed Kodak Black’s representatives for comment.