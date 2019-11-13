Kodak Black Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years in Prison on Federal Weapons Charges

Kodak Black has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for lying about his criminal history while trying to purchase guns in Florida, according to the Miami Herald. The maximum sentence he could have received for the federal violation was 10 years. Pitchfork has reached out to Kodak Black’s lawyers and representatives for comment.

The rapper was arrested on May 11 while en route to perform at the Rolling Loud festival. Though he was granted release on $550,000 bond on May 15, a federal judge revoked it less than three weeks later, calling him a “a danger to the community because he wants to have access to guns.” Kodak pleaded guilty to the charges in late August.

Kodak was found guilty of lying while trying to purchase firearms on two separate occasions, indicating on paperwork “that he was not under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year.” He had been previously indicted on sexual assault charges in South Carolina in 2016, and was out on bond at the time of his arrest in Miami. Kodak was also arrested in mid-April at the U.S.-Canada border for possession of marijuana and a firearm.