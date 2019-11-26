Koffee and Gunna Link Up for New Song “W”: Listen

Jamaica’s Koffee has shared a new song featuring Gunna. “W” arrives with a music video directed by Matt Baron. Watch below.

“‘W’ is all about encouraging people to focus on the Wins and not the Losses, to not forget to live their best life and to always remember to give thanks,” Koffee said in a statement. “Big up to the whole team: production, the label and special thanks to Gunna for blessing the track with his feature!”

Koffee released her debut Rapture EP earlier this year. The project is up for Best Reggae Album at the 2020 Grammys.