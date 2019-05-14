Kool Keith Announces New Album KEITH

Kool Keith has announced his next album. It’s called KEITH and it arrives July 12 via Mello Music Group. The 14-track project was produced entirely by Psycho Les of the Beatnuts. It also features guest spots from Paul Wall and Jeru the Damaja, among others. Below, check out KEITH’s closing track “Zero Fux,” featuring Cypress Hill’s B-Real.
In a press release, Kool Keith said, “‘Zero Fux’ sounds so emperor!!” He added, “The album is so well rounded and put together without being overproduced. Track to Track it’s real raw art.”
KEITH:
01 Intro
02 Foot Locker [ft. Paul Wall]
03 95 South [ft. Psycho Les]
04 Graceland
05 Holy Water
06 Makem Crazy
07 Muscle Block
08 Open and Wet
09 Plush Mink
10 Slave Owner
11 She Answer [ft. Jeru the Damaja]
12 Turn the Levels
13 Word Life
14 Zero Fux [ft. B-Real]