Kool Keith Announces New Album KEITH

Kool Keith has announced his next album. It’s called KEITH and it arrives July 12 via Mello Music Group. The 14-track project was produced entirely by Psycho Les of the Beatnuts. It also features guest spots from Paul Wall and Jeru the Damaja, among others. Below, check out KEITH’s closing track “Zero Fux,” featuring Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

In a press release, Kool Keith said, “‘Zero Fux’ sounds so emperor!!” He added, “The album is so well rounded and put together without being overproduced. Track to Track it’s real raw art.”

KEITH:

01 Intro

02 Foot Locker [ft. Paul Wall]

03 95 South [ft. Psycho Les]

04 Graceland

05 Holy Water

06 Makem Crazy

07 Muscle Block

08 Open and Wet

09 Plush Mink

10 Slave Owner

11 She Answer [ft. Jeru the Damaja]

12 Turn the Levels

13 Word Life

14 Zero Fux [ft. B-Real]