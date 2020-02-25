Kraftwerk Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour

Kraftwerk have announced a tour of North American to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band. The electronic music pioneers are bringing the 3-D live show back to the United States and Canada, beginning with a show at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington on June 19. Other cities on the itinerary include Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Minneapolis, Toronto, and more. Check out the full list of dates below (including European stops) and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Kraftwerk:

05-02 Murcia, Spain – WARM UP Estrella de Levante

05-13 Clermont-Ferrand, France – La Coopérative de Mai

05-14 Nimes, France – La Paloma

05-16 Bonn, Germany – Hofgarten

05-19 Geneva, Switzerland – Genève Aéroport

05-21 Padova, Italy – Gran Teatro Geox

05-23 Parma, Italy – Teatro Regio di Parma

05-25 Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

05-26 Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

05-29 London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)

06-19 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

06-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06-21 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

06-23 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06-24 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

06-25 San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

06-27 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

06-29 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre

07-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

07-02 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

07-05 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

07-07 Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

07-08 Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

07-09 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

07-11 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

07-18 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

07-20 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

07-21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

07-22 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

07-24 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

07-25 Memphis, TN – Crosstown Theater

07-26 Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

07-27 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

07-28 Toronto, Ontario – Meridian Hall

07-30 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

07-31 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

08-01 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08-08 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

08-21 Saint-Malo, France – La Route du Rock