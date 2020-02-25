Kraftwerk Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour

Kraftwerk have announced a tour of North American to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band. The electronic music pioneers are bringing the 3-D live show back to the United States and Canada, beginning with a show at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington on June 19. Other cities on the itinerary include Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Minneapolis, Toronto, and more. Check out the full list of dates below (including European stops) and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Kraftwerk:
05-02 Murcia, Spain – WARM UP Estrella de Levante
05-13 Clermont-Ferrand, France – La Coopérative de Mai
05-14 Nimes, France – La Paloma
05-16 Bonn, Germany – Hofgarten
05-19 Geneva, Switzerland – Genève Aéroport
05-21 Padova, Italy – Gran Teatro Geox
05-23 Parma, Italy – Teatro Regio di Parma
05-25 Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
05-26 Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
05-29 London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)
06-19 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
06-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06-21 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
06-23 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06-24 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
06-25 San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
06-27 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
06-29 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre
07-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
07-02 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
07-05 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
07-07 Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
07-08 Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center
07-09 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
07-11 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
07-18 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
07-20 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
07-21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
07-22 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
07-24 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
07-25 Memphis, TN – Crosstown Theater
07-26 Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
07-27 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
07-28 Toronto, Ontario – Meridian Hall
07-30 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
07-31 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
08-01 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08-08 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest
08-21 Saint-Malo, France – La Route du Rock